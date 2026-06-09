Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'not even dust' of which batsman’s feet? Father told

Following a historic call-up to the Indian national cricket team, the father of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made an earnest plea to cricket fans and media outlets: do not compare his son to legendary icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman.

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, speaking after his son became the youngest player ever selected for a senior Indian men’s squad, emphasized that the Bihar-born prodigy is only at the beginning of his journey and has a long way to go before earning comparisons to cricket royalty.

The Historic Milestone: Breaking a 36-Year Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricket world by storm. At just 15 years and 71 days old, the left-handed opening batsman was named in India’s senior T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, alongside the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. However, when little master Sachin Tendulkar became part of the Indian national team, he was 16 years 205 days old.

“Keep Him Grounded” – Sanjeev Sooryavanshi Shuts Down Hype

While the record-breaking news sent shockwaves through the sports community, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi intends to keep his son firmly grounded. In an exclusive interview, he expressed immense pride but urged the public to temper expectations.

“Look, it’s not right to compare Vaibhav to Sachin or Bradman,” Sanjeev noted. “These players have performed at a very high level over a long period. Right now, Vaibhav is not even equal to the dust of their feet. Such comparisons should not be made.”

Sanjeev also detailed the anxious moments leading up to the squad announcement, revealing that his heart was pounding before the official 1:00 PM release. He added that Vaibhav is currently focused and training in Sri Lanka.

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the “Box-Office” Player of 2026?

The teenager’s call-up to the senior side follows a series of breathtaking, record-shattering performances across the early months of 2026.

Under-19 Men’s World Cup Dominance

In February 2026, a 14-year-old Vaibhav led India to the U19 World Cup trophy. He was named Player of the Tournament after amassing 439 runs, which included a destructive 80-ball 175 against England in the final.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Campaign

Representing the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi completely revolutionized T20 opening batting. He finished the season as the Orange Cap winner and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Total Runs: 776 runs

Strike Rate: A staggering 237.30

Sixes Hit: 72 sixes (a new all-time tournament record)

Iconic Knock: A blistering 97 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What’s Next for the Young Phenomenon?

With heavy backing from cricket experts—including former England spinner Graeme Swann, who labeled him “the real deal”—Sooryavanshi could make his international debut in Belfast when India faces Ireland in a two-match T20I series starting June 26, 2026.

Led by new skipper Shreyas Iyer, the tour will then transition into a highly anticipated five-match T20I series against England in July. If he takes the field, the 15-year-old will officially become the youngest male debutant in the history of international cricket.