Valentine's Day: Caitlin O' Connor expects to celebrate with her fiancé

Caitlin O Connor is expected to celebrate this Valentine’s Day holiday uniquely with her fiancé Joe Manganiello.

In an interview, O’ Connor revealed that Manganiello does so by balancing grand romantic gestures with meaningful, personal touches.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2023 and got engaged in 2025, spent their first Valentine’s Day together by seeing Tool perform in Los Angeles, followed by a surprise staycation and roses waiting at their hotel. Another year, he arranged a romantic dinner complete with an elaborate rose display.

Beyond the big gestures, O’Connor said the intention behind them matters most, noting that even simple traditions like cooking together or exchanging handwritten cards can feel special.

The actress, who previously appeared on True Blood, also recalled the moment she realized Manganiello was “the one” and described how he protected their handhold in a crowded space.

The couple recently relocated to Pennsylvania. Manganiello, who was previously married to Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, has also been filming One Piece for Netflix.