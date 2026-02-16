Valentine's Day: Leonard DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti celebrate with cozy dinner

Leonard DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti celebrated their Valentine’s Day with a cozy dinner date.

On Saturday, February 14, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted bustling through the Anajak Thai as he kept his dressing lowkey.

DiCaprio kept it casual in relaxed grey jeans paired with a cozy black hoodie. He topped off the look with a black cap and slipped into a pair of comfy sneakers.

Whereas the former Chanel Beauty brand ambassador put on a chic look in a pair of blue denim jeans and a plain white shirt. She layered her outfit with a blue jacket that featured a white, fuzzy trim and black-heeled boots.

DiCaprio was spotted exiting the driver’s seat of a sleek car. Later, he emerged from the restaurant with Ceretti close behind as the couple enjoyed their Valentine’s outing.

Ceretti, fresh off her appearance at last week’s Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, stayed close to her boyfriend throughout the evening.

The Titanic star was first romantically linked to the 27-year-old Italian model in 2023, and they’ve largely kept their relationship under the radar.

The pair was romantically linked in August 2023, when they were spotted getting ice cream together in Santa Barbara, California.