Vance, Leavitt Slam Democrats Over Shutdown, Immigration Priorities

Washington: Vice President J.D. Vance and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized Democratic leadership over the ongoing government shutdown, accusing them of prioritizing undocumented immigrants over American workers.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said, “The Democratic Party is holding the budget hostage to demand healthcare for illegal immigrants. This isn’t about compassion—it’s about politics.”

Vice President Vance echoed those concerns, directly addressing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “We’re ready to negotiate on healthcare,” he said, “but not while American air traffic controllers and low-income federal workers go unpaid. The government exists to serve the American people—not to play games with their livelihoods.”

Vance warned that continued gridlock could lead to layoffs in key government departments. He called on Democrats to help pass the current Republican-backed funding bill, claiming that “three moderate Democrats have already pledged support” and that only five more votes are needed.

“Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi—even Barack Obama—once said shutdowns should be avoided despite differences,” Vance said. “Yet today, Democratic leadership is doing exactly that—holding the nation hostage.”

The press conference briefly shifted to foreign policy when a reporter asked Leavitt about Jared Kushner’s role in ongoing Gaza peace negotiations. Kushner, former senior adviser and son-in-law to President Trump, is reportedly leading a $2.5 billion investment initiative with Arab partners—raising concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

Leavitt defended Kushner, saying, “He is offering his time voluntarily to the U.S. government. His personal connections have helped draft a 20-point peace framework that has been welcomed by Arab, Muslim, and European leaders alike.”