Vandalism case: Court extends Imran Khan’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: A sessions and district court in Islamabad has extended interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till September 27 in long march vandalism case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard the case registered against the PTI Chairman over vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) May 25 Azadi March.

Imran Khan’s counsel, Babar Awan, filed an application requesting the sessions judge to exempt PTI Chairman from personal appearance.

“Has the former premier joined the investigation,” the judge asked the investigating officer (IO). To this, the IO replied in affirmative.

The court, while granting exemption to the former premier from personal appearance, extended his interim bail till September 27.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others had been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

