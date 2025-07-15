Vanessa Hudgens expecting baby no. 2 with husband Cole Tucker

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child together.

Congratulations are in order for actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, and her husband, Baseball player Cole Tucker, who are all set to welcome their baby no. 2 soon, the couple broke the news in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“Round two,” they announced in the caption of the three-picture carousel post, featuring the ‘High School Musical’ alum, with her visibly-grown baby bump, as she posed with her husband.

View this post on Instagram

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

It is pertinent to note here that Vanessa Hudgens, 36, and the free agent Baseball player Cole Tucker, 28, who first sparked dating rumours in 2020, following their meeting on a Zoom meditation call, tied the knot in a private Mexico ceremony in December 2023, months after they announced their engagement.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child last July, after announcing the pregnancy on the Oscars red carpet in March.

