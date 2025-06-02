web analytics
Vanessa Kirby is expecting her first child

English actor Vanessa Kirby, who is in a relationship with sports executive Paul Rabil, is expecting her first child.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Congratulations are in order for the Oscar-nominated actor and producer Vanessa Kirby, who is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time, as the celebrity is pregnant with her first child, she confirmed during her recent outing at the The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ event.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Kirby, 37, who is dating former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil, 39, walked the red carpet of a panel event for her upcoming film ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, in Mexico City, on Saturday, when she cradled her baby bump, while posing for the photographers in her shimmering blue Schiaparelli gown, hinting at her first pregnancy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Kirby News (@vanessaknation)

However, a rep for ‘The Crown’ actor refused to comment on the matter.

Notably, Kirby and Rabil, who were first linked in October 2022, when they were spotted together in NYC, went Instagram official with their relationship in the following November. He posted a series of pictures with her and captioned, “From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you.”

Also Read: Sanam Saeed expecting her first child with husband Mohib Mirza

