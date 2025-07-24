Vanessa Kirby net worth: How much does she earn for ‘Fantastic Four’ role?

British actor Vanessa Kirby’s maiden Marvel role, in the forthcoming ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, can give a major boost to her financial status.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

BAFTA-winner and Oscar-nominee Vanessa Kirby, known best for her on-screen performances in Netflix’s historic series ‘The Crown’, as well as ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Pieces of a Woman’, has so far amassed a net worth of $4 million, as of 2025.

However, the actor is expected to take home her biggest paycheck yet for her latest film role in the forthcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film.

Per a foreign publication, Kirby’s remuneration of $2 to $5 million for her maiden Marvel project can possibly double her net worth to what it is currently.

Moreover, if the buzz is to be believed, the actor, who is currently expecting her first child, has a ‘set pay plus extra cash’ deal with Marvel, which means she is also expected to earn from ‘First Steps’ box office collection as well as product sales, in addition to the fixed salary for her performance.

Notably, the second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, ‘First Steps’, directed by filmmaker Matt Shakman and co-starring Vanessa Kirby with Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as Marvel’s superhero team, is scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 25, to mark the launch of phase six of MCU.