web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Vanessa Kirby net worth: How much does she earn for ‘Fantastic Four’ role?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

British actor Vanessa Kirby’s maiden Marvel role, in the forthcoming ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, can give a major boost to her financial status.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

BAFTA-winner and Oscar-nominee Vanessa Kirby, known best for her on-screen performances in Netflix’s historic series ‘The Crown’, as well as ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Pieces of a Woman’, has so far amassed a net worth of $4 million, as of 2025.

However, the actor is expected to take home her biggest paycheck yet for her latest film role in the forthcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film.

Per a foreign publication, Kirby’s remuneration of $2 to $5 million for her maiden Marvel project can possibly double her net worth to what it is currently.

Moreover, if the buzz is to be believed, the actor, who is currently expecting her first child, has a ‘set pay plus extra cash’ deal with Marvel, which means she is also expected to earn from ‘First Steps’ box office collection as well as product sales, in addition to the fixed salary for her performance.

Notably, the second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, ‘First Steps’, directed by filmmaker Matt Shakman and co-starring Vanessa Kirby with Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as Marvel’s superhero team, is scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 25, to mark the launch of phase six of MCU.

Read more Vanessa Kirby news here!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.