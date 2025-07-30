Vanessa Kirby thinks she is a ‘Sue Storm nerd’

British actor Vanessa Kirby, aka Sue Storm/Invisible Woman of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, confessed that she is truly obsessed with her Marvel character at this point.

Vanessa Kirby – News and Updates

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Vanessa Kirby, who essays Invisible Woman in her maiden Marvel project, co-starring Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, admitted, “I’m such a Sue nerd.”

“There was something so allegorical about her. She was called Invisible Girl,” Kirby continued. “Then Psycho-Man comes and disrupts everything, and she has a meeting with her own dark side in Malice. She comes back, and she renames herself Invisible Woman. So she transforms from a girl to a woman.”

“There’s something about meeting the hardest parts of yourself in Malice that felt extremely poignant to me. I’m really hopeful I might be allowed to be Malice at some point for her,” wished the ‘Crown’ actor. “I’m dying to do Malice.”

“She’s come from a really tough background. She lost her mother in a car crash. Her dad tried to save her mother. He couldn’t. He then spiralled, became an alcoholic, got locked up in prison for murdering a loan shark, and then died,” she detailed. “Sue had to become a mother to Johnny. They were orphans. They had to fight for themselves.”

Also Read: Vanessa Kirby expresses desire to marry on-screen husband Pedro Pascal

“What I loved about her was that she chose a path that was inherently a positive one. She chose to keep her heart open and to stay warm. The Future Foundation, for me, wasn’t a noble political act, but it seemed to me that it’s Sue’s nature,” Kirby summed up.

Notably, the second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, about Marvel’s superhero team, is directed by Matt Shakman. ‘First Steps’ arrived in worldwide theatres on July 25, launching phase six of the MCU.