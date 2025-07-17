web analytics
WATCH: Vanessa Kirby tries to save her home in ‘Night Always Comes’ trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for ‘Night Always Comes’ on Thursday, showing Vanessa Kirby fighting to save her family home.

Directed by Benjamin Caron, the film is adapted from the best-selling novel by Willy Vlautin of the same name.

As per Netflix’s description, “Vanessa Kirby plays Lynette, a flawed, yet determined, anti-heroine who embarks on a dangerous, one-night odyssey through Portland’s criminal underbelly in a desperate attempt to gather enough cash to keep her family from eviction.”

Set to stream on August 15, the trailer shows Lynette living with her mother and brother.

After her mother spends all of the money on a car, Lynette is asked to pay a total of $25,000 in 12 hours to avoid getting in trouble.

To get the money, Vanessa Kirby’s character embarks on a journey which turns out to be the most difficult night of her life.

Apart from Kirby, ‘Night Always Comes’ also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, and Randall Park, among others.

It is to be noted here that the Netflix film marks the second time Benjamin Caron and Vanessa Kirby worked together on a project.

Previously, the two collaborated in ‘The Crown’ seasons 1 and 2, in which Kirby played Princess Margaret.

Before ‘Night Always Comes,’ the Hollywood actor will be seen in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ scheduled to release in theatres on July 25.

Kirby plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the film alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

