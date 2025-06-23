Various mafias jointly running Karachi, alleges Ali Khursheedi

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Ali Khursheedi, on Monday alleged that various mafias jointly running Karachi.

“The city’s administration has turned it a ‘Temu version’ of the Mexico City”, MQM’s Ali Khursheedi said while speaking at the floor of the provincial legislature during debate on Sindh’s annual budget for FY 2025-26.

He said the city’s mayor has full support of the PPP’s leadership. “Murtaza Wahab also remained the administrator of Karachi, one should ask him why it has been added in the list of the unlivable cities of the world,” Khursheedi questioned.

Earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the house that Sindh has allocated around 30 percent resources for development budget. “Punjab has allocated 23 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25.3% for their development budgets,” Shah said.