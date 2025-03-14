Varun Chakaravarthy recalls receiving threats after 10-wicket loss to Pakistan

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has opened up on the troubling times he went through after they faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan shattered multiple records when they defeated India by 10 wickets in their clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who was part of the India squad, has now revealed the ‘dark phase’ he went through after the defeat.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the India spinner claimed that he received threats from people asking him not to return to the country.

“It was a dark time for me. I was in depression because I thought I was not able to do justice after I was picked for the T20 World Cup with a lot of hype. I regretted not taking even one wicket. After that, for three years, I was not selected. So, I think the comeback to the team was tougher than the path to my debut,” Varun Chakaravarthy said.

The India spinner recalled people chasing him to his house, forcing him to hide himself on several occasions after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021.

“After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. People said, ‘Don’t come to India. If you try, you won’t be able to’. People approached my house and tracked me down, and I sometimes had to hide. When I was returning from the airport, some people followed me on their bikes,” he added.