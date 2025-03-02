Watch: Varun Chakravarthy’s bizarre fielding in IND vs NZ clash stuns teammates

India’s rising spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy conceded a needless boundary during India’s ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

The incident occurred during the fourth over of New Zealand’s run-chase in Match 12 of the marquee event.

Chakravarthy, stationed at mid-on, attempted to catch a toe-ended shot by Will Young but ended up deflecting the ball with his fingertips. The ball then ricocheted off his leg and rolled over the boundary, despite Shubman Gill’s efforts to stop it. The blunder left Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli stunned.

This mishap could prove costly for India, who are looking to make a strong impression in the Champions Trophy 2025. Chakravarthy, who has been in impressive form lately, taking 31 wickets in 12 T20I matches, will be hoping to bounce back from this fielding error.

India scored 249-9 in their 50 overs against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand now need 250 runs to win and top the Group A points table.

The two sides have already qualified for the semi-finals, having won their two respective games against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Whoever wins the IND vs NZ match will face Australia in the semifinals. On the other hand, the loser of the IND vs NZ match will meet Group B table-toppers South Africa in the semis.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.