Citadel: Varun Dhawan to headline Indian spinoff of Russo Brothers’ series

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has joined Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ franchise by Russo Brothers and will headline the long-speculated Indian series.

The cat is out of the bag and the conjecture has finally been answered; Varun Dhawan will be marking his streaming debut as the lead of Indian spinoff series in the ‘Citadel’ franchise of Russo Brothers.

The directors duo confirmed the news on Tuesday by unveiling the first look of the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ star from the series on social media and announced that the show will go on floors in January 2023.

“We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe,” the caption on the Instagram post read. “The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023.”

The first look sees Dhawan give an intriguing stare, while the background of the photo had the Mumbai beachfront, in addition to the Taj Mahal hotel of the Indian metropolitan.

“Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career,” Dhawan said of the milestone.

He added, “I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it.”

To note, the Indian series is being directed by the filmmaking duo Raj and DK, best known for the series ‘The Family Man’.

It is pertinent to mention that the first-to-launch series in the ‘Citadel’ universe – starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden – is set to premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video next year.

The sci-fi spy thriller franchise created by Russo Brothers will have multiple spinoffs set in various countries.

