Varun Dhawan sustains leg injury during film’s shoot

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has sustained a leg injury once again while filming for his next project with South Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his next project, under the working title ‘VD18’, with South filmmaking genius, Atlee (of ‘Jawan’ fame), has injured his foot with an iron rod.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday afternoon, Dhawan posted a picture of his injured leg to share an update with his fans. “Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod,” he wrote with a crying emoji on the photo showing his swollen leg with red marks placed on a chair. It is pertinent to note here that this is not the first time, the ‘Badlapur’ star has sustained an injury on the sets of Atlee’s film. Back in September this year, he also shared a video of when he tried ice therapy for his injury. “I hurt my leg, I think while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment,” he said in the clip posted on the social platform.

The mass-action entertainer by Atlee, also featuring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set for release next year.

