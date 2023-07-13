’70 percent of film’s capital is…’: Varun Dhawan highlights importance of OTT platforms

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan highlighted the importance of OTT platforms in the current time as he spoke about the direct-to-digital release of his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’.

In a recent promotional interview for ‘Bawaal’, Varun Dhawan revealed why the title with an A-list star cast and award-winning filmmaker is heading for an OTT release instead of Box Office.

“In today’s economic climate, you cannot make a film without an OTT partner,” he said, claiming that over ’70 per cent’ of a film’s funding is coming from streamers.

“70 per cent… So you should ask any producer how important the OTT players are for them to make films today. They will tell you how important they are,” he added.

At the same time, the actor asserted that it does not mean that theatres will shut down. “Theatres are not going anywhere. They are here to stay. The collective experience of watching a film and celebrating is still there and we love it. As actors, that’s the biggest joy and high you get,” he told the host.

His co-star, Janhvi Kapoor also reiterated, “We can’t ignore that OTT platforms are a big part of the industry now.”

As for the film, ‘Bawaal’, starring Dhawan and Kapoor in their maiden collaboration, follows a ‘small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town and wants to marry her to rise up his social position’.

The romance drama flick, helmed by Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and co-written by Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain and Piyush Gupta, is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in over 200 countries and territories, on July 21.

