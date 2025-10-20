Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey slammed over featuring in PM Modi’s political song

Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Vikrant Massey are under the fire over featuring in Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi political song.

Recently, Meet Bros released a new music video for the song, titled Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, features Bollywood actors Dhawan, Rao, Massey and Arshad Warsi.

The two-minute-55-second-long music video showed the actors singing praises for PM Modi and acknowledging his work over the years.

While the song was intended to showcase PM Modi’s vision and potentially boost his party’s prospects in the upcoming Bihar elections, it has severely backfired.

Many netizens rushed to social media to slam Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Vikrant Massey over featuring in the music video, calling them “’spineless.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Thanks to Modi ji for showing us the truth — now we know exactly which movies to skip and which ones to support for our nation’s pride,” one wrote.

While another added, “We won’t be watching your next film.”

“I was here to see the comment section and I’m so happy seeing its state, people are finally waking up to the reality that has been brought upon us,” a third said.

Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, uploaded on YouTube by T-Series, features vocals by Meet Bros, Adarsh Shukla, and Divya Bhatt. The track is composed by Meet Bros and written by Nadaan.