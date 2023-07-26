Varun Dhawan responds to criticism in ‘Bawaal’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan opened up on dealing with criticism after his latest film ‘Bawaal’ came under fire over its sensitive plot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The film, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, received flak for drawing a far-fetched and insensitive parallel between the romantic themes and the Second World War.

A dialogue in which relationship going through Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp, where countless Jews were killed and tortured and people having traits like Adolf Hitler received flak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan responded to the criticism with a question. He asked why people don’t feel sensitive when watching such content in English films.

Related – Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal‘ set to premiere at Eiffel Tower

He said, “Some people got triggered or sensitive about this. But I don’t understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I’m saying for example. They’re allowed to do everything there, they’re allowed to take leaps and they’re allowed to show things in a certain way, but you’ll find that correct.”

The ‘Main Tera Hero‘ star added, “I know people have got very triggered after watching a small scene in a brilliant film, recently released. It’s a scene that’s important to our culture and our country. But that’s okay for you. You don’t feel they should be more sensitive to you? So where does your criticism go then?”