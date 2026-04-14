Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ first look sparks buzz

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally been unveiled, and it’s already creating a buzz online.

Featuring Varun Dhawan in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film promises a mix of romance, comedy and chaos.

The teaser, released on April 14, opens with two babies chatting and discovering that their fathers share the same name, Jass – both played by Varun. The clip then shifts to scenes of the actor romancing two women simultaneously, setting up what is described as a “double trouble love story.” Sharing the video, Varun called it a David Dhawan-style entertainer and confirmed the film will hit cinemas on May 22, 2026.

Soon after its release, fans began drawing comparisons between the film and Sandwich, which starred Govinda in a similar double-life storyline. Social media users pointed out the resemblance in plot, with some even questioning whether the new film is a remake. Others also noted similarities to Varun’s earlier film Judwaa 2, which also featured him in a dual role.

Originally released in 2006, Sandwich followed a man juggling two marriages and leading a double life, a premise that appears to echo in the new film’s setup. While some viewers welcomed the nostalgic vibe, others expressed skepticism about the similarities.