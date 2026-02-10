Pakistan launches the first vascular hybrid suite in Karachi

Pakistan has inaugurated its first-ever ‘vascular hybrid suite’ in Karachi, a facility officials say will significantly reduce the number of amputations caused by diabetes, ulcers and vascular diseases.

The vascular hybrid suite was inaugurated by the Health Minister of Sind, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT).

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the Sind government was working towards a healthcare system where patients would no longer face the loss of arms due to any disease.

“Modern vascular surgery will lead to a marked reduction in amputations, particularly among patients suffering from diabetes and chronic ulcers,” she said.

The Provincial Health Minister described the establishment of the vascular hybrid suite as a “historic milestone” for the country’s healthcare system.

She also credited specialist doctors for their relentless efforts in making advanced medical facilities available in the country.

Dr Azra Pechuho also highlighted a shortage of anesthetists at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Karachi, adding that a specialised training program was being launched at Civil Hospital to address the gap.

Commenting on the rising number of dog bite incidents in the city, she said relevant authorities had been informed.

She also noted that controlling the stray dog population fell under the responsibility of local government bodies.

The health minister further announced that two additional state-of-the-art trauma centres were being established in Karachi to reduce long waiting times for patients.

She said that the centres would become operational soon and believed they would significantly improve access to emergency and trauma care across the city.