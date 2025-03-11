Summary moved to Sindh CM for appointment of VCs in universities

KARACHI: A summary has been sent to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah for the appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) in nine universities, ARY News reported.

The move follows as the incumbent VCs have completed their tenure. Until new appointments are made, acting vice chancellors have been given additional charge.

In a summary forwarded to the Sindh CM, authorities have requested an advertisement for new appointments of VCs in nine universities of Sindh including, Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law Karachi, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhit Shah, University of Larkana, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Government College University Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazir University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand.

It is to be noted that the teachers of the universities in Sindh were protesting against the appointment of bureaucrats as VCs in the universities of the province.

On February 17, the provincial assembly passed the Sindh Universities Amendment Bill 2025 despite opposition’s protest.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar tabled the Sindh Universities Amendment Bill 2025 before the house.

The session saw uproar from opposition members, with MQM legislators chanting slogans against the bill.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department announced the vacancy for the vice chancellor position at NED University, and bureaucrats with a grade of 21 or above are eligible to apply.

Other eligible candidates for the vice chancellor position include deans, registrars, principals, and other academic experts. The Sindh government had previously ignored the objections raised by the Sindh governor regarding the Universities Amendment Bill.