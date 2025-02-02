Veer Pahariya responds to trolls over ‘privileged background’ comments

Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya, who recently appeared in ‘Sky Force,’ has responded to trolls criticising his ‘privileged background.’

The actor is the son of business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and his grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde was a former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Ahead of his Bollywood debut with ‘Sky Force,’ several trolled Veer Pahariya over his family background and it was claimed that he bagged the role in the film due to his family links.

The actor has now responded to such trolls, saying that he was fortunate for being born to a prominent family.

“What can I do? It is my good fortune that I was born into such a family. My dream has always been to become an artist. So, what should I do now to make them happy? Should I kill myself and be reborn?” the ‘Sky Force’ star said.

Veer Pahariya maintained that critics might be spreading hate about him without watching his performance in the film.

“All I can do is work with pure dedication and work hard so that everyone thinks I deserve to be in this industry. So, I don’t see negativity like this. It’s possible that one is spreading hate because they haven’t watched the film yet,” the Bollywood actor said.

“Maybe I haven’t been able to reach the hearts of the audience in this film, but I might win their hearts with my next film. So I’ll try my best to turn this hatred into love,” he added.