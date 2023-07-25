‘Veere Di Wedding’ sequel confirmed

A sequel to Rhea Kapoor’s female buddy flick ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has been confirmed, five years after the release of the first film.

As exclusively reported by an Indian media outlet, the film is officially in the works. While its idea and concept have already been locked, the project is expected to go on floors next year.

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel.”

“So Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept has already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months,” the insider detailed.

“Once that is done, they will start looking at the casting and other logistics. The movie will roll next year.”

Rhea and Ekta Kapoor’s all-female buddy comedy, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles as four friends, who re-unite for the wedding of Kalindi Puri (Kareena).

While the film was generally panned by critics, it was a Box Office hit, emerging as the highest-grossing title of the year with all female leads.

Moreover, the Shashanka Ghosh directorial also bagged several nominations, particularly for the performances of Bhaskar and Talsania, as well as the film’s music.

