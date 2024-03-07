‘Vegan’ bakery exposed for re-selling Dunkin’ Donuts

Serious concerns have arisen over a Long Island baker, Michelle Siriani, who is accused of passing off Dunkin’ Donuts as her own creations while falsely claiming they are vegan and gluten-free.

The controversy was brought to light by vegan grocery store CindySnacks, which posted about the suspicious treats on Instagram.

CindySnacks raised alarm when it noticed a distinctively different-looking donut in a box of baked goods delivered by Savory Fig, Siriani’s vegan bakery. The questionable donuts closely resembled Dunkin’s products, complete with the patented letter “D” sprinkles. Suspicious of the origin and ingredients, CindySnacks decided to conduct a gluten test, revealing substantial amounts of gluten in the donuts.

Expressing concern over the potential misrepresentation, CindySnacks shared the findings on social media, prompting online communities to compare the allegedly copied donuts to Dunkin’s Valentine’s heart and Christmas offerings.

The revelation sparked shock and indignation on the internet, with users calling for further investigation and even suggesting a potential documentary.

CindySnacks has taken action by reaching out to the Division of Food Safety and Inspection from NY Agriculture and Markets, prompting an official investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Michelle Siriani has not yet issued a statement and has reportedly deleted The Savory Fig’s Instagram account amid the growing controversy.