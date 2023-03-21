Growing One’s Own Food

Slowly and gradually the virtues of spending more time indoors particularly at home are increasing. Many people are taking up cooking and they try preparing new dishes. In this scenario it would be very beneficial if efforts are made to grow one’s own produce as many vegetables are easy to grow.

These vegetables do not require large spaces to grow and are easy to plant. This job could also be undertaken by apartment dwellers as many vegetables could be grown indoors.

Carrots are fool proof to grow as they can be grown in a veggie patch or in deep planters on a balcony. The planters must be deep because one wants carrots to have space to grow downwards; otherwise, one will end up with stubby little ones. Grow from seed as carrots will sprout quite quickly.

Bell peppers are simple to grow, although it is easier to start with seedlings. The peppers themselves may not be as large as what one is accustomed to from the supermarket, so be sure to sow many plants. The peppers will be green and if red peppers are required, just leave them to ripen to a beautiful red colour on the plant.

Peas are very delicious particularly fresh peas picked off the vines. What is needed is a support for the peas’ vines to climb on, and like green beans, the more peas are picked, the more peas the plant will produce.

Tomatoes, particularly freshly harvested tomatoes have such a delicious, distinctive taste but cost a pretty penny at the farmer’s market. So, why not try growing one’s own? Tomato plants can be grown in large pots or even hanging planters and of course, in the garden plot. For beginners, it is much easier to purchase seedlings rather than planting seeds. Seedlings are also better for those who live in areas with shorter growing seasons.

Make sure the tomatoes are grown in an area with plenty of sun and water them frequently.

Cucumbers are a staple for beginner gardeners. It is recommended to use seedlings rather than planting from seed for guaranteed success. They can be grown on a balcony if one has a trellis or some sort of structure for the plant to climb. Make sure they receive plenty of sunlight and make sure to just water the base of the plant, not the leaves, to avoid fungus.

Radishes are a quick-growing, colourful vegetable that makes a great addition to salads. They should be ready to harvest after just one month, making them a very satisfying vegetable for beginners to grow. Since they grow easily and quickly, it is recommended using seeds, which can be sowed directly into the garden plot or a pot on the balcony.

Cayenne Peppers are ideal of people who love spicy food. It is an effortless plant to grow in the garden is cayenne pepper. Purchase a few cayenne seedlings, two or three is more than enough and plant in the garden or a pot on the balcony.

They love the sun, and if one takes good care of the plants, they produce many peppers. One can cook with the fresh peppers, use them to make homemade hot sauce, or one can dry them and use them to make infused oil for cooking.

