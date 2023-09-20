Vegetable vendor tortured, paraded naked for not repaying loan

In a shocking incident, a vegetable vendor was brutally assaulted and paraded naked in India for failure to repay a loan of Rs5,600 only.
The incident occurred in the Gautam Buddhist Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, India, where the lender and his companions tortured the vegetable vendor after he failed to repay a portion of the Rs5,600 loan.
According to news published on News Portal ’ ABP ‘ Additional DCP (Central Noida ) Rajeev Dixit said two people had been arrested, and in this case, strict action will be taken against them.
According to seller, he went to Manipur to pay loan, but eventually, the lender called his accountant and two other workers to the store and brutally tortured him inside the shop with sticks after taking off his clothes. s and abused me۔
A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the vegetable seller can be seen forced to remove his clothes and leave the shop in the same condition.