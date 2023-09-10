Vehicle registration can now be performed online!

27.9 C
LAHORE: If motor vehicle registration was cumbersome in the past, it won’t be any more as the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is all set to launch a mobile application to simplify the process.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, in a bid to provide convenience to the people, is set to launch a mobile application, simplifying the process of vehicle registration.

In a statement, DG Excise said that the new computerised application will be launched in a phased manner from tomorrow. “Now data of vehicle and its owner can be better protected”, he noted.

“An excise official will personally visit the owner for vehicle registration,” he said, adding that original file and smart card will be delivered to the owner’s residence.

Meanwhile, cash payment of motor vehicle tax has also been abolished. Now all payments can be done through bank or telecom channels.

