Vendor murdered for refusing free paani puri

A tragic incident was reported from India in which a local goon along with his gang members brutally assaulted to death as he refused to serve them paani puri for free.

The 40-year-old victim, identified as Prem Chandra originated from Kanpur Dehat and was residing in the Chakeri area with his wife and children.

Indian police officials reported that on Sunday evening, a Paani Puri vendor while returning home, was intercepted by a local goon named Dheeraj and his four accomplices and asked to give Paani Puri for free.

When Prem declined, the goon and his accomplices verbally abused him, eventually resorting to a brutal physical assault.

However, the local residents intervened, and managing to rescue the paani puri vendor.

Later at night, Prem’s health deteriorated after which his family rushed him to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

In response to the incident, the police took charge and sent the deceased’s body for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, inspector Ashok Kumar Dubey from Chakeri police station mentioned, “No visible injury marks were found on the victim’s body.”

“Action will be taken based on the autopsy report and other necessary findings,” he said.