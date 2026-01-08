Venezuela leader defends plans to sell oil to US

CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodgriguez said Wednesday that US forces’ attack to depose her predecessor put a “stain” on the countries’ relations but defended plans to sell oil to Washington.

“There is a stain on our relations such as had never occurred in our history,” Rodriguez said.

But she added it was “not unusual or irregular” to trade with the United States now, following the announcement by state oil firm PDVSA that it was in negotiations to sell crude to the United States.

US attack in Venezuela left 100 dead

The US attack that led to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s capture in Caracas left 100 people dead and dozens more wounded, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Wednesday.

“So far — and I mean so far — there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded. The attack on our country was terrible,” Cabello said on state television.

The minister added that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were injured in the seizure but were “recovering.” Both were seen walking on their own power during a New York court arraignment this week.

US forces attacked Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, bombing military targets during a shock snatch-and-grab raid to remove Maduro from power and assert Washington’s control over the oil-rich South American nation.