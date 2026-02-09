Venezuela's Machado says ally kidnapped by armed men after release

CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado said on Monday that armed men have kidnapped one of her close allies shortly after his release by authorities.

Her claim about the former National Assembly vice president Juan Pablo Guanipa’s kidnap came after his release from prison on Sunday along with two other opposition figures.

The alleged incident comes as lawmakers prepare to vote Tuesday on a historic amnesty law covering charges used to lock up dissidents during almost three decades of socialist rule.

“A few minutes ago, Juan Pablo Guanipa was kidnapped in the Los Chorros neighborhood of Caracas. Heavily armed men dressed in civilian clothes arrived in four vehicles and took him away by force,” she posted on social media platform X shortly after midnight on Monday.

“We demand his immediate release.”

Guanipa had appeared earlier on Sunday in a video posted on his X account, showing what looked like his release papers.

“Here we are, being released,” Guanipa said in the video, adding that he had spent “10 months in hiding, almost nine months detained here” in Caracas.

Speaking to AFP later on Sunday, he had called on the government to respect the 2024 presidential election, which opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was considered to have won. Maduro claimed victory and remained in power till January.

“Let’s respect it. That’s the basic thing, that’s the logical thing. Oh, you don’t want to respect it? Then let’s go to an electoral process,” Guanipa said.

The opposition ally of Machado was arrested in May 2025, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to undermine legislative and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition.

He was charged with terrorism, money laundering and incitement to violence and hatred.

Guanipa had been in hiding prior to his arrest. He was last seen in public in January 2025, when he accompanied Machado to an anti-Maduro rally.

Following Maduro’s capture by US special forces on January 3, authorities have started to slowly release political prisoners. Rights groups estimate that around 700 people are still waiting to be freed.

A former Machado legal advisor, Perkins Rocha, was also freed on Sunday. So was Freddy Superlano, who once won a gubernatorial election in Barinas, a city that is the home turf of the iconic late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

“We hugged at home,” Rocha’s wife Maria Constanza Cipriani wrote on X, with a photo of them.

Hundreds still jailed

NGO Foro Penal said it had confirmed the release of 35 prisoners on Sunday. It said that since January 8 nearly 400 people arrested for political reasons have been freed thus far.

Lawmakers gave their initial backing to a draft amnesty last week which covered the types of crimes used to lock up dissidents during 27 years of socialist rule.

But Venezuela’s largest opposition coalition denounced “serious omissions” in the proposed amnesty measures on Friday.

Meanwhile, relatives of prisoners are growing increasingly impatient for their loved ones to be freed.

Acting president Delcy Rodriguez, who was Maduro’s vice president, is pushing the amnesty bill as a milestone on the path to reconciliation.

Rodriguez took power in Venezuela with the blessing of US President Donald Trump, who is eyeing American access to what are the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

As part of its reforms, Rodriguez’s government has taken steps towards opening up the oil industry and restoring diplomatic ties with Washington, which were severed by Maduro in 2019.