Venom: The Last Dance’s Post-Credit Scenes Explained

The third Venom film, titled “Venom: The Last Dance” concludes with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom sacrificing themselves to prevent the villainous Knull’s (Andy Serkis) freedom. However, the post-credits scenes hint at potential future storylines, despite the likelihood that they may never be explored.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Venom: The Last Dance.

In the movie, Eddie and Venom evade a government agency and an extraterrestrial killer through the Nevada desert. Commander Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) leads the pursuit, seeking to capture symbiotes for Imperium. Knull, the creator of symbiotes, sends a xenophage to hunt Venom and Eddie, as their bond holds the key to his freedom.

The film wraps up with Eddie reflecting on his time with Venom, but the post-credits scenes dangle two storylines, leaving room for speculation about Knull’s return and Venom’s possible resurgence, despite the slim chance of these plot threads being pursued.

What Happens in the Venom: The Last Dance Post-Credits Scenes

The movie features two post-credits scenes. The first shows Knull, the villain, vowing to return despite his imprisonment, which seems inconsistent with the movie’s plot. Knull, also known as “The King in Black,” doesn’t introduce a new threat but rather reiterates his own return.

The second post-credits scene is more lighthearted, revisiting a bartender from an earlier scene who unknowingly received a symbiote sample from Eddie. The scene ends with a cockroach approaching the broken vial, hinting that Venom may still be alive. These scenes follow the standard superhero movie formula, setting up potential future storylines. However, the effectiveness of these teases is uncertain, especially considering the movie’s definitive ending.

The trend of ambiguous post-credits scenes extends beyond Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, reflecting the current uncertainty surrounding the future of superhero movies.