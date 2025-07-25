Venus Williams’s marriage plan laid bare

American tennis star Venus Williams is reportedly planning to marry actor Andrea Preti after marking a return to the court at Wimbledon.

After a year of rumours about their relationship, the 45-year-old tennis star confirmed her engagement to the Italian actor earlier this week following her first singles match in more than a year.

“My fiancé is here. He really encouraged me to keep playing. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? It’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time,” she said after the game, which was also attended by Andrea Preti.

A new report has suggested that Venus Williams and her fiancé are planning to exchange vows later this year.

Quoting an insider, News Nation reported that the tennis star was “getting married in two months.”

According to the publication, Venus Williams was spotted celebrating her bachelorette party on a yacht around Menorca with her sisters, friends, and family members.

Reportedly, the wedding will take place on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in September.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams lost in the second round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington a day earlier, falling 6-2, 6-2 to fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, was competing on tour this week for the first time since March 2024. She gave herself chances against Frech but lost all five of her break-point opportunities.