Google launches Veo 3.1, integrates it into Flow

Google has unveiled its new AI video generator, Veo 3.1, featuring enhanced audio output, more granular editing controls, and improved capabilities for transforming images into videos.

Building on the Veo 3 release from May, the updated model generates more realistic clips and adheres more accurately to user prompts, according to Google.

One of the key new features allows users to add objects to videos, seamlessly blending them into the clip’s existing style. In the near future, Flow will also support the removal of existing objects from videos.

Veo 3 already includes features like adding reference images to guide character creation, using the first and last frames to generate a clip via AI, and extending existing videos based on their final frames.

With Veo 3.1, Google introduces audio enhancements to complement these editing features, making the generated clips more dynamic and engaging.

The new model is being integrated into Google’s Flow video editor, as well as the ‘Gemini App’, and is available through Vertex and Gemini APIs.

Since Flow’s launch in May, users have already created over 275 million videos on the platform.

