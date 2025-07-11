web analytics
Friday, July 11, 2025
Google brings Veo 3, Flow to Pakistan

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Google has launched  Veo 3 and Flow, its AI video generation tools, in Pakistan, enabling users of the country to create dynamic video content with ease.

Google made the announcement in a press release announced on Friday. With Veo 3, users can transform their images into 8-second video clips by uploading a photo, specifying audio cues, and describing the desired scene.

Veo 3 has been used over 40 million times worldwide in in just seven weeks.

Google’s AI filmmaking tool Flow gives users more creative options with features like sound effects, background music, and a Frames-to-Video option. Subscriptions to Google AI Ultra and Flow are currently offered in more than 140 countries, including Pakistan.

