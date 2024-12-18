Court reserves verdict in £190 million reference against PTI founder, wife

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday reserved its verdict in £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The court reserved the verdict of the case after the prosecution team and defence lawyers completed their arguments.

The verdict of the case will be announced on December 23, Monday. The accountability court took almost one year to complete the hearing of the case.

Earlier, the accountability court indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million reference.

The judge read the charge sheet in Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s presence in the courtroom. The court asked the PTI founder if he was guilty or not while framing charges against him.

“I know what’s written in it?” said Khan while denying the charges.

In the said case, the accountability court had also ordered the seizure of properties belonging to PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, which included 30-kanal plot, along with another four-kanal plot in Islamabad, 1,210-kanal property in the Attock district.

The former federal minister is also an absconder in the case.

Read More: £190m case: Court orders seizure of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties in

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.