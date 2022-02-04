Verdict reserved on plea for probe into Saqib Nisar audio leak

ISLAMABAD: Raising questions over the authenticity of an alleged audio clip attributed to the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that a commission cannot be formed to probe the audio clip without proper grounds.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) President Salahuddin Ahmed and member judicial commission Syed Haider Imam Rizvi.

Advocate General Khalid Javed, Additional Attorney General, Qasim and Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah appeared before the bench.

The lawyer of the complainant in his arguments before the court stated that the former top judge dented the prestige of the judiciary and the matter should be investigated by the commission as it is a matter of accountability of the judges.

The AGP in his argument said the matter of alleged audio leak is not legal but a political issue and the plea seeking formation of commission should be rejected.

Forensic audit proves Saqib Nisar's audio leak 'edited'

“The video is not available, the applicant after picking a thing merely from the internet is asking for the formation of probe commission,” the AGP replied.

Justice Minallah remarked that everyone will move court if we give judgement to form a commission to probe the alleged audio. Bars are there for the accountability of the judges.

The court after arguments from both sides reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

