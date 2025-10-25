Verizon rolls out ‘lite’ home internet plan for users

Verizon to unveil a new ‘lite’ home internet plan for people in areas previously not covered by its fiber and 5G internet. With a download speed of 25 Mbps, the internet plan costs $60 per month without any discounts.

The telecom company says its Lite plan is best for “light internet” usage in homes limited to “older, less reliable options like DSL or satellite.”

Existing Verizon postpaid mobile customers will receive the greatest benefit from significant discounts, saving $15 per month when combining this service with their mobile plan.

Verizon also offers a $10 monthly discount for paperless billing and autopay, along with another $10 discount for three years if mobile phone customers sign up before December 31. With all these discounts, the price falls to $25 per month.

The Lite plan of Verizon is quite affordable if you can take advantage of the price cuts, but the internet is slow compared to other budget internet plans. T-Mobile’s most reasonable internet plan, for example, costs up to $55 per month for download speeds up to 415 Mbps.

The company will throttle your service to 10 Mbps after the first 150 GB of data usage in one month; meanwhile, T-Mobile will begin slowing down internet speeds if a consumer uses more than 1.2 TB per month. Like T-Mobile, Mint Mobile’s new prepaid home internet plan also offers download speeds of up to 415 Mbps, but it will start throttling data after 1 TB of usage and costs up to $50 per month.

Verizon Lite was made available across the US on Friday. The carrier is expected to expand its home internet coverage in the coming months, following its anticipated acquisition of fiber internet provider Frontier and antenna-based internet service Starry.