Spanish actress Veronica Echegui dies at 42 after secret cancer battle

Veteran Spanish actress-director Veronica Echegui has died at the age of 42 after secretly battling cancer for years.

According to Spanish media outlets, the Goya award-winning actress, who was hospitalised in Madrid, breathed her last on Sunday.

Veronica Echegui made her acting debut with a leading role in 2004’s ‘Yo soy la Juani.’

Following her debut, the Spanish actress proved her mettle in 30 films and TV shows over a career which spanned 18 years.

The 42-year-old was best known for her roles in 2006’s ‘I am Juani’ and 2008’s ‘My Prisoner’s Yard.’

Following her multiple roles in Spanish films and TV shows, Veronica Echegui made her Hollywood debut in 2013.

The Spanish actress starred in ‘The Cold Light Of Day’ alongside Sigourney Weaver and Bruce Willis.

Echegui also starred opposite Noel Fielding and Richard Ayoade in ‘Bunny And The Bull’ and also featured in 2022’s ‘Book of Love.’

The 42-year-old’s last acting role was in Apple TV+ series, ‘Love You To Death,’ which was released earlier this year.

While Veronica Echegui never disclosed her battle with cancer, she did talk about the effects of illness on people’s lives.

In an interview earlier this year to promote ‘Love You To Death,’ the actress said, “The series asks many questions about death and life, because it’s impossible to talk about death without talking about life and how you live it.”

She continued, “I think the people who love you are the only ones who have the courage to say to you: ‘Have you considered whether this is right? Are you happy like this or not?’”

