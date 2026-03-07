Verstappen baffled by crash in Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen said Saturday he had never experienced anything like the crash that left him 20th on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman came out relatively late in the first qualifying session in Melbourne but didn’t manage a single timed lap, spinning at speed and careening through the gravel into the barriers at Turn 1.

He clambered out of his Red Bull shaking his hand and wrist, but said he was okay after being checked by medics.

“I just hit the brakes and suddenly the rear axle just completely locked out of the blue,” he told reporters on the eve of the season-opening race.

“I don’t know why that happened or how that happened. I’ve never experienced something like that before in my career.

“The rear axle just completely locked on, then of course you can’t save that anymore at that speed.”

Verstappen said hitting the barrier was not too bad, but the steering wheel snapped out of his hands, which is why he went to get a medical check.

“But all good,” he added.

Verstappen, the 2023 and 2024 pole-sitter, has his work cut out on Sunday with a near-impossible task ahead to salvage his weekend.

George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 with teammate Kimi Antonelli, with the Briton almost a second faster than third-placed Isack Hadjar in the other Red Bull.

“I said in Bahrain (at pre-season testing) ‘Let’s wait and see in Melbourne, and you will see how fast they are’,” Verstappen said of the Silver Arrows.

“So for me, that’s not a surprise. We know that we have to improve the car to fight Mercedes.”