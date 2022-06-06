Very hot and dry weather to persist in several Sindh districts

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday predicted that very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh districts with daytime maximum temperature range between 46-48 Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather report today said that maximum temperature in Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts will range between 46-48 Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts of Sindh will be between 42-44 Celsius.

The Met Office on Saturday forecast that the day temperatures will likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during next 04 to 05 days.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to rise significantly above normal. Occasional dust storm or dusty winds may blow in afternoon or evening during the period, according to the weather report.

Dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

General public was advised not to venture in the direct sunlight and precautions should be taken to avoid heatstroke.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMD has forecast above normal rainfall in most parts of the country in June as pre-Monsoon rains expected to start in third week of the month.

In its monthly outlook Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more rainfall in Pakistan in the second half of June than the first half of the month.

“Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and the adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the forecast period,” according to report.

