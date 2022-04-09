Very hot and humid weather prevails in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast very hot and humid weather in Karachi with maximum temperature between 36–38 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the city and adjoining areas will remain between 35 – 37 degree Celsius on Sunday and 34–36 C on Monday, according to the weather report.

According to the Met Office very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranges 43-45 degree Celsius today.

The minimum temperature in Karachi will be 22 degree Celsius today.

The wind direction will be westerly turning to southwesterly in the evening, according to the PMD.

Very hot and dry weather spell over Karachi and other parts of Sindh persisted in the region since the last week of March.

A weather report earlier predicted that the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The mercury will remain above 40 degree Celsius in Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Matyari, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot,Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Noshehro Feroze, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qambar Shehdadkot districts of Sindh today, according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius.

