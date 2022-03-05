Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

LAHORE: Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passed away in Lahore Saturday morning at the age of 82.

He was suffering from lung cancer and was being treated in a private hospital in Lahore. His funeral prayers will be offered at 4pm today.

Masood Akhtar, a recipient of the Pride of Performance, essayed a number of characters in movies, TV plays and theatre productions.

Mehboob Mera Mastana and Night Club are among the movies in which he performed. His plays include Alif Noon, Sona Chandi, Andhera Ujala, and Rahain.

