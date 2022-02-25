Veteran Balochistan politician Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in car accident

QUETTA: Veteran politician and National Democratic Party leader Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch has died in a car accident near Bahawalpur city of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to family sources, Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch was travelling in a vehicle when it met an accident near Bahawalpur, resulting in the immediate death of the nationalist leader of the Balochistan province.

The body is being shifted to his native area of Bolan after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

He had remained part of National Party and later formed his own political group named National Democratic Party. Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch also led Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) previously.

In January this year, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Salaar Sanjrani died in a road accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

According to details, Salaar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and his driver, Muhammad Younus, lost their lives in a horrible road accident in Lasbela district.

Police said that Salaar Sanjrani’s vehicle collided with an oil tanker near Lasbela’s Uthal city on Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

Family sources told ARY News that Salaar Sanjrani succumbed to serious wounds before being taken to Karachi for medical assistance.

