Veteran Bollywood actor Surekha Sikri passes away at 75

Veteran Bollywood star Surekha Sikri passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest, reported The Indian Express.

Sikri’s manager confirmed the saddening news to The Indian Express, saying, “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75.”

They also shared that the actor had been suffering from complications following a second brain stroke. “She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time,” they added.

Many Bollywood celebs have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the Badhaai Ho star who first stepped into the Indian film industry with the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka.

Sikri’s Badhaai Ho costar Gajrao Rao took to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute to her. “Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I’m truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship,” he said.

Karisma Kapoor, who played Sikri’s daughter in the 2001 film Zubeidaa, said, “It was a wonderful journey to have you play my mother in Zubeidaa. So honoured to have gotten a chance to work with such a talented actor. Rest in peace Surekha ji.”