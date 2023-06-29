Veteran Pakistani actor Shakeel passes away

KARACHI: Legendary actor Shakeel Kamal Yousuf has passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday after a brief illness, ARY News reported quoting a family member.

In a statement, the family member said that the legendary actor passed away this afternoon at CMH hospital, noting that the artist was unwell for several days.

Yousuf Kamal, widely recognised by his stage name Shakeel Yousuf, made his name as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Renowned for his impeccable acting skills, the star attained prominence with his memorable roles in various television dramas.

Notably, his work in the popular PTV drama serial Uncle Urfi (1972) captivated audiences and showcased his extraordinary talent.

The legendary drama series Aangan Terha (1984) witnessed Shakeel’s remarkable performance as ‘Mehboob Ahmed’.

In addition to his television endeavours, the renowned actor has made significant contributions to Pakistani cinema. His versatility transcends mediums, as he has appeared in numerous local films, mesmerizing audiences with his diverse range of performances.

Furthermore, his international breakthrough came in the form of the biographical English film Jinnah (1998), where he portrayed the role of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, alongside the legendary Christopher Lee.

Shakeel Kamal Yousuf was honoured with the prestigious Pride of Performance award in 1992. In addition to this notable recognition, he was also nominated for the Best Actor Drama Series in a Supporting Role at the 1st Indus Drama Awards in 2005.