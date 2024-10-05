Veteran star Rajinikanth issues first statement after hospitalization

Indian cinema’s mega-star Rajinikanth has issued his first statement since being hospitalized in Chennai for a heart-related elective procedure.

For the unversed, cinema veteran Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital of Chennai, on Monday night. He had ‘swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta)’, which was treated by senior Interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish, with a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

According to the details, the cardiologist placed a stent in the aorta, ‘sealing off the swelling through an endovascular repair procedure’.

The veteran star was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, October 3.

Taking to his X handle with a note in Tamil the next day, Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to his fans and fraternity for all the prayers for his health.

He wrote, “To all my political friends who wished me a speedy recovery, to all my film fraternity friends, to all my well-wishers, the press and media, my sincere thanks to you all. And to the fans who have made me, who keep me alive and love me immeasurably, praying for my well-being. I express my sincere gratitude to you all.”

Furthermore, the legend thanked PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu CM and Governor, Andhra Pradesh CM and fellow senior actor Amitabh Bachchan in separate posts, for ‘inquiring about his health and sending good wishes’.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of T. J. Gnanavel’s actioner ‘Vettaiyan’, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil, which is scheduled for theatrical release on October 10.

Next, he has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ in the pipeline.