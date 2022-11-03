Monkey washes clothes like dhobhi, video goes viral

A video of a monkey washing clothes just lie a dhobhi (washerman) is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed the monkey mimicking a dhobhi as it washed clothes while sitting in a soap-filled sink. Moreover, her slammed them on the ground like a pro. It stirred the clothes with water after cleaning them with a brush.

The video has millions of views and 99k likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🆅🅸🅺🅰🆂 (@ankit_ang_11)

Monkeys are one of the most clever creatures and we often come across heartwarming and funny videos of them.

Related – Viral video: Monkey pulls man’s hair for refusing to give chips

A cute video of a baby and a monkey playing with a mobile together has gone viral on social media outlets.

The video was posted on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram by a user named jagadeeshmadinenimadineni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagadeesh Madineni (@jagadeesh_madineni)

The video sees the baby playing with the cellphone before the monkey, sitting next to the toddler, snatches it. The baby then takes it back before the primate snatches it again and holds the gadget as it is his.

Comments