Russia blocks Viber messaging app

Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had blocked access to the Viber messaging app, the latest in a line of social media services to be banned by Russian authorities.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor said the block was related to a violation of rules concerning the prevention of terrorism, extremism, and drug dealing.

Rakuten Group, which owns Viber, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and chief executive of Rakuten Group had touted the messenging app as a way to counter what he called Russian propaganda.

“Unlike other social media, we’ve made it crystal clear we’re going to block all these fake news and propaganda of Russia,” Mikitani told Reuters in a Zoom interview during a visit to Kyiv last year.

About Viber

Viber is a popular cross-platform instant messaging and voice over IP (VoIP) application developed by Viber Media. The app was launched in 2010 and has since become one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, with over 1 billion registered users. Viber allows users to make free voice and video calls, send text messages, share photos and videos, and engage in group conversations.

One of the key features that sets Viber apart from other messaging apps is its end-to-end encryption, which ensures that all communications between users are secure and private. Viber also offers a range of fun and interactive features, such as stickers, emojis, and games, which make it a popular choice among users. Additionally, Viber has a desktop version that allows users to access their conversations and make calls from their computer.

Viber is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The app is free to download and use, with optional in-app purchases for additional features and stickers. Viber has become an essential tool for both personal and business communications, offering a reliable and feature-rich platform for users around the world.