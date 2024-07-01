Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has finally addressed the speculations regarding the first pregnancy of his wife Katrina Kaif, after the viral video from London.

During the recent trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal was asked about the ‘good news’ regarding his wife Katrina Kaif, hinting at her rumoured pregnancy.

Responding to media reporters, Kaushal said, “Abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain (You should enjoy our film Bad Newz for now).”

“Jab uska [good news] time aayega (when it will be the right time for it), we won’t be shying away from giving that news,” he maintained.

Notably, the pregnancy rumours of the duo started to swirl on social media last month, after a video of the ‘Uri’ actor and his wife Kaif, from their casual outing during the London vacation, went viral on social media.

The clip captured by an onlooker had netizens convinced that the ‘Tiger 3’ actor was expecting her first child with her husband, given her walk and the oversized attire, while Kaushal was by her side, guarding his better half throughout.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

For the unversed, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

