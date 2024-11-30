Vicky Kaushal terms wife Katrina Kaif ‘Subedar’; Here’s why!

Bollywood star and doting husband, Vicky Kaushal gave an adorable nickname to his wife Katrina Kaif – ‘Subedar’.

During his recent red carpet outing, Vicky Kaushal confessed that he is not a very fashion-forward person and it takes an army of people to style him for an event, adding that Kaif is like a ‘subedar (a military rank)’ of that army.

Appearing at a fashion event’s red carpet, Kaushal candidly confessed, “I’m a really fashion-handicapped person. I rely on an army to make me look a little presentable.”

When asked if his wife has ever asked him to change an outfit she didn’t find stylish, the ‘Bad Newz’ actor replied, “Yeah of course she’s like the prefect of that army, she’s like the subedar of that army.”

During the same conversation, Kaushal shared that his favourite dish in the entire world is aloo paratha with butter and pickle, and he has even made Kaif fall for it, in exchange for her pancakes.

For the unversed, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

There were rumours of the couple expecting their first child, however, both of them have repeatedly refuted the speculations.